Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.