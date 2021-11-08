Berkeley Lights’ (BLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.86.

BLI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 124.5% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 115.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 341,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

