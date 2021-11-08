Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €79.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Befesa stock opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.86 and its 200 day moving average is €64.23. Befesa has a 1-year low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

