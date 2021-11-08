Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00132359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.00475902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.