BarterTrade (BART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $373,340.00

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $772,539.78 and $373,340.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BarterTrade is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

