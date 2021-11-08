Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

LXS stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.15 and a 200-day moving average of €60.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

