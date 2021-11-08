Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $154.05

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $9.38 billion and approximately $779.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

