Automata Network Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $192.92 million and $24.63 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00081272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00097892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.11 or 0.07179176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.68 or 0.95576558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.00780027 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

