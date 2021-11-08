Atento (ATTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. Atento has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATTO shares. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

