Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $2.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 816.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.41 million, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,661,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,093. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

