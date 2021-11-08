Apollo Currency Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $80.93 million and $7.85 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00134507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.00459656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00063174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

