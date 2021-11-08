Analyzing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OGE Energy and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

OGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than P10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 11.72% 13.45% 4.36% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and P10’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.12 billion 3.26 -$173.70 million $2.08 16.63 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OGE Energy.

Summary

OGE Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

