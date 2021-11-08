Analyzing Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 10.74% 13.38% 10.21%

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 10.18 $64.85 million $1.59 77.30

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Katy Industries and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $99.29, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment provides a variety of products, services and solutions that improves throughput and yield in controlled operating environments, as well as an extensive range of support services. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage, equipment for sample preparation and handling, consumables and instruments that help customers manage samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment offers sample storage services, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, lab processing services, lab analysis, informatics and other support services provided to a wide range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, bior

