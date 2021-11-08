Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$92.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,224. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$95.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

