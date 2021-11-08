Analysts Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target at $201.25

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company.

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $$220.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $238.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $193.79.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

