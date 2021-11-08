Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OKE stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

