Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. American Software reported sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 100,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

