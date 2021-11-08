American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 162.96%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

