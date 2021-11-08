Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.790 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

