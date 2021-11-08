Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.61-2.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

