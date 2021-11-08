Alchemix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.42 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $420.83 million and $10.42 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $523.31 or 0.00774046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

