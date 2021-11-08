Alchemix Achieves Market Capitalization of $437.29 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $437.29 million and $12.54 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $543.79 or 0.00840491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,090,702 coins and its circulating supply is 804,161 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

