Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.
Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. 285,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,786. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67.
In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
