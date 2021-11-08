Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. 285,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,786. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.