Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Cap of $133.53 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $133.53 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

