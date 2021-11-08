Airgain (AIRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.