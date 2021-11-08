Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.44.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$29.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.74 million and a PE ratio of -1,493.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.98. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

