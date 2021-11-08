AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.14. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.54 million. On average, analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

