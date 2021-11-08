Aavegotchi Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $143.97 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00097160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 67,436,632 coins and its circulating supply is 65,672,469 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.