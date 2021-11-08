$8.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report $8.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $35.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,733,004,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.67. 4,365,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.