$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,945. Camtek has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

