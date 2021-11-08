$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report sales of $58.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

