$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $208.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $210.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.46 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,088 shares of company stock worth $2,311,434. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 773,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,667. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $705.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

