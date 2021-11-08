$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 564,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,446,000 after purchasing an additional 292,244 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.60. 1,394,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,128. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

