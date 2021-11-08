$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report sales of $23.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $18.47. 360,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,338. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.