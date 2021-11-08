$222.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $222.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.81 million to $224.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $932.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 958,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after buying an additional 231,540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 31.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 439,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.95. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

