$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,006,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $297.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $198.17 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

