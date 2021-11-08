$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,006,000.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $297.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $198.17 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.90.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
