17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 16th

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, November 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 16th.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YQ. Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $6,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 255,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 702,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.