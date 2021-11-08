$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the highest is $114.16 million. BlackLine posted sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $421.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $422.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.37. 534,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,325. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

