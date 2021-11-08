$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.32. 336,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.47.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

