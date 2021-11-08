$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 1,489,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,528. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $97.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

