$0.30 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.63. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 766,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,749. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

