Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

