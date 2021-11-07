Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of ZY opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $3,052,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.