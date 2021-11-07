ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.