Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

ZM opened at $264.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $505.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,249. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

