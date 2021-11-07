Zimmer Partners LP Sells 256,726 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,726 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

