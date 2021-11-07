Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 2,216,913 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises about 1.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 2.99% of Equitrans Midstream worth $110,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

