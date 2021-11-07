Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 125,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $23,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

