Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,205,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,584,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,418.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $17.16 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.