Zimmer Partners LP Has $74.20 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $74,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 98.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Vistra by 14.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vistra by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

